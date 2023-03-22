Telangana: Teenmaar Mallanna arrested for ‘derogatory’ comments on KCR

Hyderabad: YouTuber Naveen Kumar alias Teenmaar Mallanna was arrested by the police late in the night from his residence on Tuesday.

Teams of cops reportedly raided his office in the Medipally area and took him into custody over several complaints registered against him at various police stations for his alleged derogatory comments against chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, IT minister KT Rama Rao, MLA K Kavitha and others on his YouTube channel.

The journalist had recently uploaded a video clip on his YouTube channel regarding the questioning of BRS MLC K Kavitha by the ED. In the video clip, he interviewed a BJP leader, drawing flak from BRS leaders.

BJP condemns Mallanna’s arrest

Immediately after the YouTuber got arrested, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay visited the residence of Mallanna and extended support to his family members.

Democracy is under threat in Telangana. Let’s Save Democracy !



KCR is digging his own grave by stifling the voices which are questioning his tyranny. Earnest request to media organisations not to budge into the pressure of BRS govt.



— Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) March 21, 2023

He condemned the arrest of Mallanna and Telangana activist Vithal and also spoke to the police officials over the phone regarding the issue.

Accusing the BRS government of stifling the voice of those questioning its policies, he demanded the immediate release of Mallanna and Vithal.

“Vithal’s health condition is precarious. If anything happens to him, the state government would be held responsible,” warned Bandi Sanjay.

Reacting to Mallanna’s arrest BJP’s Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind also called the act ‘cowardly’. “There is no Democracy in Telangana! Journalists are targeted & being arrested.. Administration in the stste is in chaos!” he tweeted.