Tejasswi Prakash’s net worth, earnings, cars properties and more

Mumbai: Tejasswi Prakash, known for her roles in Hindi and Marathi television, is basking in birthday wishes from fans and family today. The Naagin fame, known for her stellar performances, has amassed considerable wealth and popularity, especially after winning Bigg Boss 15.

With a career spanning over a decade, Tejasswi has cemented herself as one of television’s highest-earning actresses. On her speci al day, let’s have a look at her luxurious life including net worth, earnings, properties and more.

Rising Wealth and Popularity

Tejasswi Prakash’s career trajectory soared after her victorious stint on Bigg Boss 15, catapulting her into the league of highest-earning actresses in the entertainment industry. Since her debut in 2012, she has amassed a dedicated following and remains a beloved figure in television.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Net Worth

Reports suggest Tejasswi Prakash’s net worth stands impressively at approximately Rs 25 crore. Her income continues to flourish, making her one of the top-earning actresses in showbiz.

Earnings Breakdown

Annually, Tejasswi Prakash earns around Rs 2 crore, translating to over 15 lakhs per month from her various ventures. She charges Rs 6 lakh per episode for television serials and earns between Rs 10-15 lakh per social media post through brand endorsements.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Properties

The actress enjoys a lavish lifestyle, owning multiple properties including a house in Goa, a luxurious flat in Dubai, and a Mumbai residence.

Passion for Cars

Following her Bigg Boss victory, Tejasswi Prakash indulged in a luxurious purchase—a brand-new Audi Q4, showcasing her taste for high-end automobiles. It is worth Rs 1 crore.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Journey In Industry

Tejasswi Prakash embarked on her acting journey with the TV series 2612 and made her film debut in Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. She gained widespread acclaim for her roles as Ragini Maheshwari in Swaragini (2015-16) and Diya Singh in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (2017-18). Her fearless spirit shone through during her participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020.

Tejasswi Prakash continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charisma, cementing her status as a powerhouse in the television industry. As she celebrates her birthday, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects in the years to come.