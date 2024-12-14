Telangana: 11,55,993 cases settled in 4th National Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: A total of 11,55,993 civil and criminal cases were settled across the state in the 4th National Lok Adalat which was held in all courts on Saturday, December 14. An award of Rs 161.05 crore was passed in the cases taken up for settlement in Telangana.

Among the cases settled were 2,702 civil and 6,11,038 criminal cases that were pending in various courts, in addition to the settlement of 5,42,253 pre-litigation cases that had not yet been brought before the courts.

Also Read Telangana HC sets deadline for govt to address shortage in hostels

The pending cases were from categories including motor accident compensation cases, civil suits, compoundable criminal cases, traffic challan cases, drunken driving criminal cases, check bounce cases and matrimonial disputes which came for settlement.

In Warangal and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, the National Lok Adalat helped settle the matrimonial disputes of four couples, who vowed to lead their married life for the future of their children’s sake.

As many as 337 Lok Adalat benches have been constituted across the state, including the Telangana High Court.