Telangana HC sets deadline for govt to address shortage in hostels

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday, December 12 set a deadline for the state government to address shortages in government residential schools and hostels.

The two-judge panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao, was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K. Akhil Sri Guru Teja, which raised concerns about the deficiencies in the facilities offered to students residing in these institutions.

The petitioner’s counsel, Prabhakar Chikkudu, pointed out that the state’s compliance report was inadequate, failing to address key issues such as the provision of essential items including mattresses, bed sheets, pillows, blankets, mosquito nets, and cotton towels.

Also Read Farmer suicides: Telangana HC issues issues notices to 4 district collectors

The counsel further highlighted that the report does not provide details regarding toiletries, the supply of purified RO water, and the food menu for the children, in violation of the guidelines outlined in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2018.

Further concerns regarding the absence of psychiatric support or counsellors in the hostels and residential schools were raised. In response, the Additional Advocate General acknowledged the need for better facilities and assured the court that necessary provisions would be made.

Considering these issues, the panel directed the state government to submit a detailed compliance report by January 22, 2025, to ensure that all required facilities are provided to the children in these institutions.