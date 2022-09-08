Telangana: 160 scheduled caste students qualify for NEET-UG

Hyderabad: 160 students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam.

All these students belong to low-income, scheduled caste families. TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose, IAS, congratulated the toppers and said “it is a matter of immense pride and joy that more than 500 students from villages and less privileged backgrounds joined medical colleges after the formation of Telangana.”

“No state in the country embarked on such a massive mission of preparing the meritorious SC/ST students for NEET and IITs/NITs. Teachers deserve a lot of appreciation for their dedication and nurturing the dreams of a better future for poor students,” he added.

Scheduled Caste Development Department minister Koppula Eshwar also congratulated the students on their success.

One of the students named G Abhishek who secured 912 rank said, “It feels great. I am thankful to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for providing free long-term NEET coaching for poor students like me. If not for the free NEET coaching by the government, I wouldn’t have fulfilled my dream of becoming a doctor.”