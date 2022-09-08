Telangana: 160 scheduled caste students qualify for NEET-UG

it is a matter of immense pride and joy that more than 500 students from villages and less privileged backgrounds joined medical colleges

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 8th September 2022 5:36 pm IST
Telangana: 160 SC students qualify NEET UG
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: 160 students from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) qualified for the NEET UG 2022 exam.

All these students belong to low-income, scheduled caste families. TSWREIS secretary Ronald Rose, IAS, congratulated the toppers and said “it is a matter of immense pride and joy that more than 500 students from villages and less privileged backgrounds joined medical colleges after the formation of Telangana.”

“No state in the country embarked on such a massive mission of preparing the meritorious SC/ST students for NEET and IITs/NITs. Teachers deserve a lot of appreciation for their dedication and nurturing the dreams of a better future for poor students,” he added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana student achieves all India 5th rank in NEET UG 2022

Scheduled Caste Development Department minister Koppula Eshwar also congratulated the students on their success.

One of the students named G Abhishek who secured 912 rank said, “It feels great. I am thankful to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for providing free long-term NEET coaching for poor students like me. If not for the free NEET coaching by the government, I wouldn’t have fulfilled my dream of becoming a doctor.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button