Telangana: 2nd fire hits Kakatiya power station in Bhupalpally

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 6th May 2022 1:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Kakatiya Thermal Power Station (KTPS) in Bhupalpally district has been subjected to a second fire incident in the past 10 days. Fortunately, zero casualties were reported from the site.

During the preliminary investigations in Thursday’s fire, KTPS officials found out that the fire broke out in the ash handling pipe motor in Genco-2 block due to a short circuit in the pipe. The pipe motor that collects ash from the bottom of the boiler had heated immensely which resulted in the fire.

The KTPS rescue team arrived immediately at the site and brought the fire under control. According to KTPS officials the engineering team repaired the ash handling pipe motor within hours.

“Our engineering team has repaired the pipe motor. There has been no interruption in power generation at the KTPS,” E Chandramouli, KTPS Superintendent Engineer (SE) was quoted saying by The New Indian Express report.

Six workers were injured and one worker succumbed to his injuries in a similar fire that had broken out at KTPS on April 26.

