Telangana: 3 persons sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for murder

Jagtial Principal Sessions Judge G Neelima sent Pulla Lasmaiah, Mahesh and Gangavva to prison for life to undergo rigorous imprisonment and also ordered the three persons to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 each.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th December 2023 10:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Home loan fraud lands bank manager in jail for 5 yrs
Representative Image

Karimnagar: A court here on Friday convicted three persons of murdering a person over a land dispute, and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Jagtial Principal Sessions Judge G Neelima sent Pulla Lasmaiah, Mahesh and Gangavva to prison for life to undergo rigorous imprisonment and also ordered the three persons to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 each.

Also Read
Lawyers protest against proposed shifting of Telangana HC

According to the prosecution, the three accused, who belong to Kurmapally village in Raikal police limits in Jagtial district, had land disputes with Pulla Poshalu, over which they axed him to death at his agricultural field on January 19, 2019.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 29th December 2023 10:19 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button