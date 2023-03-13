Telangana: 48.53% turnout by noon in Teachers’constituency elections

Hyderabad: Polling for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar teachers constituency MLC elections that started at 8 am on Monday witnessed a polling percentage of 48.53 percent by 12 pm.

Arrangements were taken up for the smooth conduct of the MLC polls at the 137 polling stations with flying squads and static surveillance Teams (SST) deployed to attend to Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and complaints related to it.

A total of 29,720 people have registered as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts.