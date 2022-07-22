Telangana: 544 vacancies at AIIMS Bibinagar yet to be filled

Published: 22nd July 2022
Hyderabad: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bibinagar currently has 544 vacancies including teaching and nursing posts, impacting the standard of services at the national medical facility.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre, and the Union health ministry, which is in charge of recruitment to AIIMS have delayed the recruitment process. Apart from the aforementioned positions, the institute also requires senior and junior residents.

The Telangana government addressed the issue of staff shortage in teaching hospitals and initiated the recruitment process for permanent teachers. In a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) plea, AIIMS administration said ” 94 faculty posts, 12 posts of senior residents, 28 posts of junior residents, and 410 posts of nursing officers are yet to be filled at AIIMS, Bibinagar.”

Telangana government had allotted land for the establishment of AIIMS in Bibinagar in order to prevent loss of time. It handed over the OutPatient Block of the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences to the union ministry for conducting classes while the AIIMS was under construction. However, the ministry is yet to fill a large number of vacancies at the institute.

