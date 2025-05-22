Telangana: 8 bulls electrocuted as power line snaps in Jayashankar Bhupalapally

The incident happened in an agricultural field near Brahmanapalli village of Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district on Thursday, May 22.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Updated: 22nd May 2025 7:47 pm IST
The images show eight bulls electrocuted in Brahmanapally village of Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district as 33 KV wire snaps and falls on the field on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
Bull electrocuted due to snapping of 33 KV electrical wire.

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, eight bulls died of electrocution after a 33 KV electricity cable snapped and landed on them while they were grazing a field.

The incident took place in an agricultural field near Brahmanapalli village of Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district on Thursday, May 22, when gusty winds caused the high-tension electricity cables to snap and fall onto the field.

The bulls which were grazing in the field were electrocuted and collapsed immediately on contact with the wire.

The affected farmers are requesting the state government to compensate them for the loss of their cattle.

