Telangana: 8 bulls electrocuted as power line snaps in Jayashankar Bhupalapally

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, eight bulls died of electrocution after a 33 KV electricity cable snapped and landed on them while they were grazing a field.

The incident took place in an agricultural field near Brahmanapalli village of Mahadevpur mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district on Thursday, May 22, when gusty winds caused the high-tension electricity cables to snap and fall onto the field.

The bulls which were grazing in the field were electrocuted and collapsed immediately on contact with the wire.

Also Read Ahead of Eid al Adha, police tighten cattle checks on Hyderabad outskirts

The affected farmers are requesting the state government to compensate them for the loss of their cattle.