Telangana: 8 cars gutted as fire breaks out at shop in Medak

Based on preliminary investigation, a short circuit is being suspected as the cause of the fire.

Published: 25th October 2024 1:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a car dealer shop in Medak district on Thursday, October 24. Eight vehicles were charred in the incident.

The incident occurred at Tupran town of Medak. People in the surrounding area were worried upon noticing a thick cloud of smoke emerging from Limra Motors. Upon noticing the fire, residents alerted the police.

The fire brigade arrived at the location two hours after the fire broke out. Based on preliminary investigation, a short circuit is being suspected as the cause of the fire. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

In April this year, a fire broke out at Sri Nani car Consultant in Sri Nagar Colony, Yousufguda, resulting in 20 cars being gutted. The incident caused a loss of approximately Rs 1 crore.

