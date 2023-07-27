Telangana: 82 stranded tourists in Mulugu’s forest rescued

Hyderabad: Eighty-two tourists, who were stranded in a forest in Telangana’s Mulugu district amid heavy rain, were rescued on Thursday, officials said.

The tourists had gone to see the Mutyam Dhara waterfall and were stranded as overflowing water cut off the passage way on Wednesday.

Rescue work has been completed. Total 80 stranded tourist rescued. We verified with every group and no one is left behind now. They have been given water biscuit lemon rice and medical services. One boy got minor scorpion bite and he has been treated. pic.twitter.com/a1CiFwPMK7 — SP MULUGU (@MuluguSP) July 27, 2023

They were rescued early Thursday morning by personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and district police.

Also Read Telangana: Over 40 tourists stranded at Muthyala Dhara waterfalls in Mulugu

Superintendent of Police Ghouse Alam said the joint rescue operation was launched after the Dial-100 helpline received a phone call from one of the touists, stating that they were stranded in the dense forest.

In a similar incident, some people are also stranded in Bhupalpalli amid heavy rains.

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar said police teams were trying to reach the critical areas.

“The SP and other officers are in touch with the stranded people. All are safe. Rescue and Relief operations are on the way,” the DGP tweeted.

“These are testing times for all of us, and the enthusiasm of Police Constable officers led by seniors is praiseworthy. Senior officers from Multi Zone, IG C. S. Reddy and IG Shahnawaz, are also in the field, guiding and coordinating with SPs and other departments.”