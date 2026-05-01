Telangana: 9 injured, 3 critical in pharma reactor blast; second in weeks

Hyderabad: At least nine workers were injured, three of them critically, after a reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical unit on the outskirts of Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district on Friday, May 1.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred in the third block of the Nosh Pharma facility while operations were underway. The impact of the explosion left multiple workers with injuries, following which all nine victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to local reports, the condition of three of the injured remains critical.

Authorities are yet to officially confirm the exact cause of the explosion, and further details are awaited.

Recurring safety concerns

The latest incident comes just weeks after a similar accident at the same facility. On April 9, a reactor blast at the Nosh Pharma unit injured two workers when flames erupted near the reactor during operations.

The recurrence of such incidents has raised serious concerns over safety standards at the plant. Past reports indicate that reactor-related mishaps in industrial units in the region are not uncommon, often leading to fires and injuries.

While no fatalities have been reported in Friday’s explosion so far, officials are expected to probe whether safety protocols were followed and if negligence played a role.

Further updates on the condition of the injured and the cause of the blast are awaited.

At least nine workers were injured, three of them critically, after a reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical unit on the outskirts of Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district on Friday, May 1.



Authorities are yet to officially confirm the exact cause of the… pic.twitter.com/yyMyMSPKl0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 1, 2026

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)