Telangana ACB catches Khammam Motor Vehicle Inspector in Rs 24K bribe case

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, March 24, caught a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posted at Wyra in Khammam district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe through a private intermediary for official favours.

According to the ACB, A Vara Prasad, had sought Rs 24,800 from a local man through one Raja Shekar for not imposing fines and penalties on transport vehicles operating in the Wyra area.

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Shekar allegedly collected the bribe amount on behalf of Prasad but fled the spot.

During post-trap proceedings, officials recovered Rs 50,200 in unaccounted cash from Prasad’s car, which was seized in the presence of mediators for further verification.Prasad was arrested and produced before the ACB Court in Warangal.

Efforts are on to apprehend Shekar, who is absconding, the ACB said.