Telangana ACB nabs electricity official for demanding Rs 6K bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, on Wednesday, October 29, arrested a government officer working in the electricity department for demanding a bribe of Rs 6,000.
Prabhu Lal, who works as a line inspector in the office of the assistant engineer (Operations) at Pedda Amberpet was apprehended for refusing to do his duty unless being paid a bribe.
According to the complainant, he demanded a bribe of Rs 6,000 to provide service numbers for the 63 KV transformer and new power meters installed at a newly built apartment complex in a private college.
The private college was reportedly Sreyas Institute of Engineering and Technology, located in Tattianaram village of Rangareddy district.
A case has been registered, and further investigations are on.
Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.