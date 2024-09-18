Telangana: Adivasis in Adilabad, Asifabad call for bandh on Sep 21

Hyderabad: The adivasis of Adilabad and Asifabad have called for a bandh on September 21, with their main demand being dispossessing outsiders from tribal lands and the implementation of 1/70 Act and the land transfer regulations which prevent the transfer of lands in the fifth schedule areas from tribals to non-tribals.

This comes on the heels of the incidents of violence that broke out in Jainoor mandal in Kumuram-Bheem Asifabad district on September 4. Shops and businesses of Muslim minorities were vandalised and destroyed allegedly by Adivasis, in the aftermath of the alleged attempted rape and murder of a fifty-year-old woman by an auto driver belonging to the community.