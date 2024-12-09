Telangana: Agriculture dept cries foul over fraudulent trust forging its letter

Hyderabad: The director of agriculture has issued a statement cautioning the people about a forged letter being used by one “Swadesh Charitable Trust” claiming that the organisation was empowered by the agriculture department to implement the Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh Kisan Canteen Card (PMCCS) scheme by registering the farmers for it.

The agriculture department filed a complaint with the Abids police station on December 7, accusing a trust of forging a letter in its name. The alleged letter claimed that farmers would receive inputs at a 40% subsidy and that the trust was registering farmers to issue them subsidy cards.

The department further stated that the forged letter directed district agricultural officials to cooperate with the trust and instructed agricultural extension officers, agricultural officers, and university officials to assist in registering farmers for the scheme.

The agriculture department has cautioned the farmers to be careful if such a letter or a representative from any such organisation approached them to register their names under the scheme.

Project management unit for farmer registry constituted

On Monday, December 9, the director of agriculture issued orders for the constitution of the state project management unit as mandated in the guidelines issued on special central assistance to states for farmer registry in agri stack.

Director of agriculture G Gopi will head the unit, with PD (CMRO) and secretary to CCLA Manda Makarandu, deputy secretary to the department of IT.E & C Bhavesh Mishra, additional director of tribal welfare department V Sarweshwar Reddy, and senior director (IT), NIC, Telangana K Radhakrishna, being the implementing officers.