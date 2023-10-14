Telangana: Ahead of Bathukamma, BRS releases ‘Gulabila Jendale Ramakka’ song

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Bathukamma festival, BRS ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao launched a song titled ‘Gulabila Jendale Ramakka’ on Friday, October 13.

The song highlights Telangana’s progress after state formation under Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s leadership.

It also showcases the significant progress made in Telangana over the past decade, including the innovative welfare initiatives implemented by KCR.

After the launch, the minisers hailed singers Kommu Lakshmamma, Bolle Susheela, Shanthamma, Kalamma, and Anasuya for reflecting on the progress of Telangana through their song.

These women hailing from Nagarkurnool district said that they intended to spread the message of developmental works that took place under KCR’s leadership.

KTR then felicitated them by presenting Pochampally sarees at Pragati Bhavan. The song so far gas garnered over 1.5 million views on social media.