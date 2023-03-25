Telangana: Around 5 lakh students to write Class X exams from April 3

Hyderabad: The Xth class examinations will be held from 3rd April to 13th of April throughout the state. The exams will be held from morning 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. However, the duration of the composite course and science papers is from 9.30 am to 12.50 pm.

4,94,620 students will be appearing in the exams of which 4,85,826 are regular students. The exams will be held in 2652 centers across the state.

Examinations will be conducted with 6 papers instead of 11 papers. Hall tickets will be dispatched to all the schools in the state from the 24th of this month and also be available on the official website.

The government has already issued guidelines for the smooth conduct of the exams. The DEOs have completed the verification of infrastructure facilities in the examination centers.

Appointment of examination personnel, flying squads, distribution of confidential material to storage points, and other logistics like arrangement of CCTV cameras in all the examination centers, and issuing identity cards to all the personnel appointed for examination duties are completed.

The Health Department will depute one ANM at each examination center along with ORS packets and first aid kits on all the days of examinations. The TSRTC will run more buses on time to enable the candidates to reach the examination centres, a press release informed.

The electricity department will provide an uninterrupted power supply during preparation days and during the examination period, it further said.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the District Collectors and DEOs and instructed them to coordinate with the police for Bandobust at all the examination centers and for providing escorts to the vehicles for the transportation of confidential material.