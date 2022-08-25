Telangana: Bal Sahitya award for Pattipaka Mohan for poetry on Gandhi

Hyderabad: Telangana writer Pattipaka Mohan has been facilitated by the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar-2022 for his poetry “Baalala Taataa Baapuji”.

Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said, expressing happiness over Mohan’s selection and described it as a great moment. In an official statement released on Thursday, he said, “Winning the award by a Telangana litterateur for his work for children on Mahatma Gandhi brought more glory on the occasion of ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu’.’“

“I wish Mohan, the disciple of noted writer late Dr C Naranaya Reddy, who hails from weavers’ community from Sircilla, ascends many heights in the field of literature and brings more laurels to Telangana literature,” the chief minister said.

Speaking on the award, Mohan admitted it is not easy to write for children. His upcoming books this year included CiNaRe Kadha, A..Aa..E..Ee and Akupachani Geyalu. He has penned over 15 books and is also a literary critic.