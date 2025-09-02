Telangana BJP leader dubs Kavitha’s suspension newest episode of BRS’ soap opera’

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief spokesperson and media in-charge, N V Subash, on Tuesday, September 2, ridiculed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) political drama, saying that “BRS’ family disputes now double as party discipline.”

Commenting on the suspension of BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruti president K Kavitha from the party, he accused the BRS of diverting attention from the Kaleshwaram project probe. “The suspension drama unfolded just as the Congress government handed over the Kaleshwaram irregularities probe to the CBI. Clearly, BRS is trying to put on a show of ‘discipline’ to fool the public; whether this act is real or just another stage performance will be known soon enough,” he said.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS on Tuesday after she accused her cousin and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao of orchestrating a plot to ‘frame’ her father and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in the PC Ghose commission of inquiry on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project.

Also Read BRS suspends Kavitha after she accuses Harish Rao of plotting against KCR

The BJP spokesperson called the entire situation “no less than a serial fit for prime time.”

“The moment Congress came back to power under Revanth Reddy, the script changed. Threats of prosecuting KCR and KTR in the phone-tapping case on one side, and Kavitha fanning the flames of discord within her own party on the other,” he remarked.

“In BRS, family fights, corruption charges, and disciplinary actions all run in parallel. The only suspense is whether the audience, the people of Telangana, are still buying tickets to this stale show,” he said.