Telangana BJP lodges complaint against Congress, media outlet for spreading fake news

BJP urged CEO Telangana to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and direct the concerned authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for spreading fake news.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 22nd February 2025 10:23 pm IST
BJP complains to chief electoral officer against Congress and Telangana News Today for allegedly spreading false propaganda and fake news on Graduates MLC election ticket.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary G Premender Reddy has filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer of Telangana C Sudharshan Reddy on Saturday, February 22, against the Congress and Telangana News Today for allegedly spreading false propaganda.

The complaint claims that they accused BJP’s central ministers of taking money in exchange for offering a party ticket to candidate Anji Reddy for the upcoming MLC elections.

Premender Reddy demanded an inquiry into the allegations and stringent action against those responsible for spreading fake news and defamatory content.

He also urged the CEO to ensure that such misinformation campaigns were curbed to maintain the sanctity of the democratic process.

The MLC elections will be held in the following constituencies:

  • Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers’ Constituency
  • Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ Constituency
  • Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar & Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers’ Constituencies

On February 21, the Telangana CEO held a video conference with district collectors to review poll preparations for the MLC elections.

The CEO was briefed about election readiness, including assured facilities at polling stations, webcasting arrangements, micro observers appointment, training to polling personnel, ballot boxes overhauling etc apart from security measures at polling stations and strong rooms where polled ballot boxes will be stored for the Telangana MLC elections.

