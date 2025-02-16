Telangana BJP to appoint new state president soon: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday, February 16 announced that the Telangana BJP will soon appoint a new state president, likely ahead of the upcoming local body elections, after delays due to scheduling conflicts.

Addressing the teachers’ MLC election campaign event in Hanamkonda, he said his appointment before the Assembly polls in 2023 was meant for only three or four months but he is being continued for various reasons.

“Certainly. 100 per cent. I came (was appointed) to fill the time gap. I came for two or three months. But it (appointment of new chief) is getting postponed for several reasons. As soon as possible, a new president will come,” he told reporters when asked if a new president for Telangana will be appointed before local body polls.

He reaffirmed the BJP’s strong support for Backward Class (BC) reservations while criticising the Congress government for its handling of the survey. “Once the survey is complete and endorsed by BC associations, the Centre will take steps to approve the recommendations,” Kishan Reddy said. He also questioned the Congress’ commitment to BC rights, urging Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to clarify the caste of leaders like Rahul Gandhi. “Why is the Congress avoiding transparency while advocating for BC rights?” he asked.

Addressing local industrial development, Reddy dismissed proposals for a steel factory in Bayyaram, Bhadradri Kothagudem district, citing poor-quality mineral resources that would make such a project unviable. “The BJP never promised a steel factory in Bayyaram,” he emphasised.

G Kishan Reddy concluded by sharply criticising the BRS and Congress, accusing them of being unwilling to field their own candidates and questioning the need for any BJP alignment with the BRS.

