Telangana: BJP’s Eatala seeks postponement of TSPSC DAO exam

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Eatala Rajender has requested the Secretary of TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) to postpone the DAO (Divisional Accounts Officer) exam scheduled on February 26.

Eatala in a letter to the Commission stated that four other Central Government exams were scheduled on the same day causing distress to government job aspirants on losing out employment opportunities.

It is my request to the Secretary of #TSPSC to postpone the DAO exam scheduled on 26.02.2023 due to four other Central Government exams scheduled at the same time. pic.twitter.com/kYKSIR4T5Q — Eatala Rajender (@Eatala_Rajender) February 8, 2023

The BJP leader stated that several aspirants approached him requesting the postponement of the DOA exam since the scheduled date falls along with other TSPSC exams, read the letter.

The announcement for the exam came after almost fifteen years to fill 53 DAO vacancies following which 1.06 lakh candidates applied for it.

Clearing the exam will qualify the aspirant’s entry into the state’s Finance Department.

The commission had earlier announced that this exam will be conducted on February 26 in two sessions, morning and afternoon and hall tickets for the same will be made available on the website one week before the exam date.

However, on the same day, examinations related to central government jobs are also scheduled to be held on the same day including the Primary Teacher (PRT) job eligibility test being conducted in Central Vidyalayas.

Likewise, the Staff Selection Commission Junior Engineer Paper-2 exam and recruitment exam conducted in Delhi AIIMS also falls on February 26.