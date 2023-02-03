TSPSC group 4 exam date released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday announced the group 4 exam date.

The examination which consists of two papers will be conducted on July 1, 2023. While paper I will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm, paper II is scheduled to be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.

The commission also announced that the hall tickets will be released seven days prior to the TSPSC group 4 exam date.

Objections against answer key

After conducting the group 4 exam, TSPSC will release the key on the official website of the commission.

Any objection related to answer key or question papers can be submitted online on the commission’s website. It has to be submitted before the last date.

For each objection, the candidate has to pay Rs 500. The payment can be done online through payment gateways.

Selection of candidates for TSPSC group 4 jobs

The selection of candidates for TSPSC group 4 jobs will be done based on their performance in a written test which will be objective type.

After the written test, candidates have to appear for verification of certificates. On the verification day, they have to produce all original documents.

The appointment of selected candidates will be subject to their being found medically fit in the appropriate Medical Examination.

The government is going to fill up over eight thousand group 4 vacancies in various government departments.

The selected candidates will get a designation of either junior assistant or junior accountant depending on the posting department. Their pay scale will be Rs 24280 to 72850.

They will be posted in any of the 99 government departments listed in the notification of TSPSC group 4.