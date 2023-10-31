Telangana BJP’s memorandum to CEO urges against ban on Razakar film

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, the BJP has appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to prevent any action that recommends a ban on the screening of the Razakar movie in theatres.

The BJP candidate for the Bhongir Assembly constituency Gudur Narayana Reddy, who is also the producer of Razakar, presented a memorandum to the CEO, Vikas Raj on Monday, October 30.

Narayana Reddy in his appeal claimed that the movie was produced only to depict history, especially of the happenings in the period between August 15, 1947, and September 17, 1948.

The memorandum further states that the movie was made to depict the “liberation” of Hyderabad from the then Razakars, who were working under Kasim Razvi, “a close confidant of Mir Osman Ali Pasha the 7th Nizam.”

The BJP leader also alleged that as per media reports, a few groups have been spreading the word that his movie had been produced to incite communal disturbances.

However, Narayana stressed that the film was made only to enlighten the youth of the country about its history. “The movie is scheduled to be released on November 17,” added the BJP leader.

Who was Qasim Razvi?

Qasim Razvi, a lawyer from Latur (Marathwada region in Maharashtra), took over the reigns of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (started in 1927) in 1946, after the death of Bahadur Yar Jung in 1944.

Qasim Razvi was the leader of the separate parallel political power that emerged in the Hyderabad state during the rule of the seventh and the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan. One of the major reasons behind Police Action is believed to be the fanatical Razvi, who started the Razakar (volunteers) militia and indulged in atrocities.

It may be noted that the last Nizam was made the Rajpramukh in 1950, while Razvi had been arrested and sent to jail for nearly a decade after the integration of Hyderabad into the Union of India, after which he was allowed to leave for Pakistan.

Concerns raised after teaser released

Numerous reactions poured in after the teaser of ‘Razakar’ was released in September. While many expressed satisfaction that the movie would finally be released, others expressed worry about the potential damage it could cause to the law and order in the city, as it depicted ferocious atrocities from the past.

Political strategists and columnists raised concern and appealed to the Telangana government to curb the movie and stop it from getting released.

Stating that the movie was nothing but a story based on fake propaganda, citizens called on the ruling BRS party leaders and said that even the teaser of that movie was creating hatred between communities.