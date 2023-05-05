BRS in AP to contest in 25 LS, 175 Assembly seats

Hyderabad: Claiming that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will win against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Andhra Pradesh, the BRS AP chief Thota Chandrashekhar said the party would contest 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly seats in AP in the upcoming polls.

T Chandrashekhar’s remarks came to post the inauguration of the BRS office in New Delhi.

He also said that the Telangana model of governance is being prised and considered throughout the nation while BJP stood creating communal hatred among people.

“The BRS office in New Delhi was constructed in record time and it should become a venue for several occasions that rewrite history,” Chandrashekhar said.

The AP BRS chief held that the Congress, being a national party failed miserably in fighting the BJP while BRS supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao had the courage to fight against the BJP and ensure all the assurances made under AP Reorganisation Act were fulfilled.

“There was an overwhelming response from people for BRS in Andhra Pradesh and cutting across parties and regions, leaders were joining the BRS in large numbers,” said T Chandrashekhar.

The next Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held in or before June 2024 to elect all 175 members of the state’s legislative Assembly.