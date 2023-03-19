Telangana: BRS to campaign in Maharashtra using video screen vehicles

Hyderabad/Maharashtra: Armor MLA and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Nizamabad district president Asannagari Jeevan Reddy on Sunday launched 16 video screen vehicles designed to explain the development and welfare schemes implemented by CM K Chandrashekar Rao in Maharashtra’s Kandar Loha.

He said that the mammoth public meeting organised at Kandar Loha on March 26 will make history.

“We will send 16 video screen-enabled vehicles to 1,600 villages in 16 talukas in Kandar Loha to explain about the Telangana model,” he said.

Mentioning the Kaleshwaram project, Rythu Bandhu, and Rythu Bima as unique welfare schemes implemented by the BRS government, Jeevan Reddy said, “The Telangana model is to guarantee 24 hours free electricity to farmers. The uniqueness of the model is that high-quality seeds and fertilisers are available to farmers in any season, especially in Kharif and Rabi. BRS means the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs) and farmers.”

He further said that Telangana has become a role model for the country in agriculture, and KCR spent Rs 80,000 crores to build the Kaleshwaram project facilitating the irrigation of crores of acres.

The BRS MLA said that Telangana is flourishing as a storehouse of grains and juices. “Seeds and fertilisers are being supplied on time and we have spent nearly Rs 3 Lakh crores for the welfare of farmers. As a result, Telangana became top in agriculture surpassing Punjab,” he added.