Telangana BSP president RS Praveen Kumar quits party

BSP, on March 5, announced its alliance with the BRS after meeting former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at his residence.

Telangana BSP president RS Praveen Kumar leaves party, announces on X
Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar announced he was leaving the party on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Bahujan Samaj Party Telangana president Dr R S Praveen Kumar announced his decision to leave the party with a message, “Please forgive me, I have no choice left.”

The development days a day after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) decided to leave two Lok Sabha seats in Telangana for Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) under the seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming general elections.

Kumar revealed his decision on X stating, “With heavy heart I have decided to leave Bahujan Samaj Part. I don’t want the image of this great party to suffer because of recent decisions (no matter how well informed they are) in Telangana under my leadership.”

The party, on March 5, announced its alliance with the BRS after meeting former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao at his residence.

“At the same time I also don’t want to compromise on certain core principles and personal character,” the post added.

Thanking BSP chief Mayawati, Kumar said the leader will continue to be his hero and “keep the core principles on which this Mission for Social Justice founded by Manyavar Kanshiram in my mind through out my life.”

“I am also indebted to all Bahujans of this country forever for their trust on me. I want to assure you all that I won’t bow down to ‘any pressure’ in preserving the sacred constitutional values #justice #liberty #equality and #fraternity and work tirelessly to transform Bahujans as a righteous, self reliant, forward looking, and fearless class in my own way. This will be my lifetime mission,” he said.

Later while speaking to reporters, Kumar said that he was ‘pressured’ to break the recently formed alliance with the BRS after its leader K Kavitha’s arrest.

