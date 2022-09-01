Telangana: Businessman offers free petrol in memory of dead son

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st September 2022 6:54 pm IST
Telangna: Man offers free petrol in memory of deceased son
Hyderabad: A man in Suryapet on Thursday offered 1 liter of free petrol to customers in memory of his deceased son.

The businessman identified as Ganduri Prakash, decided to offer the scheme to municipal sanitation workers, disabled people, painting workers, and those employed in graveyards.

Prakash felt that the rising fuel prices affected these categories adversely.

He took up the initiative as part of The Preetham Jonah Foundation, which was created after his son, Preetham Jonah passed away.

Prakash dispensed free petrol to approximately 1,200 people to mark Preetham’s death anniversary. It created a traffic jam on the highway.

