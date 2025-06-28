Telangana cabinet sub-committee to review mega projects twice a month

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that a cabinet sub-committee for all mega projects needed to meet once in a fortnight, for speedy land acquisition and completion of those projects.

The chief minister instructed the officials to expedite land acquisition for the proposed Future City, during a review of the industries department held at his Jubilee Hills residence on Saturday, June 28.

As part of the development of the Future city, the chief minister said that an integrated sports complex needed to be established there, by appointing international-level sports architects for the integrated sports complex.

The chief minister ordered the officials to focus more on establishing data centers and identify required space to set up the new facilities.

The officials briefed the chief minister about the establishment of 70 Global Capability Centers (GCC) in 2024 and 25 Centers in 2025. The Officials were instructed to prepare a 100-day plan and work out.

The chief minister also reviewed the progress in the land acquisition for the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Sangareddy district (around Zaheerabad), and instructed the officials to convince the farmers for land acquisition for industrial development.

Asserting that every industrialist who visits Telangana needed to be convinced to invest in the state, Revanth Reddy ordered that the cabinet sub-committee on mega projects should meet every 15 days to discuss the proposed projects.

Telangana IT and industries minister D Sridhar Babu, chief minister’s advisor V Narender Reddy, special secretary to the chief minister Ajith Reddy. special chief secretary Sanjay Kumar, director of industries Nikhil Chakravarthy, TGICC vice-chairperson Shashanka and other officials attended the meeting.