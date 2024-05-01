Telangana: Cash, liquor worth over Rs 3.5 crore recovered

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Since the Model Code of Conduct came into force for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, cash and liquor worth over Rs 3.5 crore have been recovered at the check post in the Telangana’s sensitive border district Bhadradri Kothagudem, said police.

Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju told ANI that in about a year, especially in 3 months 72 Naxalites have been killed in encounters in the surrounding areas of the district.

B Rohith Raju said that the Bhadradri Kothagudem district is very sensitive in terms of security and it is the responsibility of the police to provide security to the voters and the district police are alert about security.

A total of 971 polling stations have been set up in the district, out of which 135 polling booths are sensitive.

CRPF personnel have been deployed at all polling booths and other important places in the district.

Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana is a border district of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

The distance from Bhadradri Kothagudem to the Naxal-affected Sukma area of Chhattisgarh is about 80 kilometres.

Voting for all 17 seats in Telangana will take place on May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. In the 2019 general election, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party four, Congress three and AIMIM one seat.

The voting for the first two phases has been completed so far. The next round of voting will be held on May 7. Lok Sabha polls are being held across seven phases till June 1 and votes will be counted on June 4.