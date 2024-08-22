Telangana Class 2 girl hit by teacher for not doing her homework

Akshitha was allegedly beaten by her teacher Kumar for not doing her homework

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd August 2024 9:08 pm IST
A Class II girl gets beaten by her teacher on her ear for not doing her homework.
Representational image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a Class 2 girl studying at a government school was allegedly hit by her teacher for not doing her homework, causing her ear to bleed.

K Akshitha, a student of Mandal Parishad Primary School, TR Nagar in Jagtial district headquarters, was hit by her teacher named Kumar. The impact of the beating caused her left ear to bleed.

In an undated video shared on X, the child’s mother could be seen showing the blood of the girl that had fallen on her notebook after she was hit by her teacher. Blood marks were also seen on her shirt collar.

Akshitha’s mother said that her daughter came home crying and that the teacher had cleaned the blood on her body before sending her home.

