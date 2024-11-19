Telangana CM distracting people with empty rhetoric, says BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is distracting people with empty rhetoric while neglecting the real issues facing Telangana.

He came down heavily on the Chief Minister for what he calls his baseless and reckless remarks at the so-called ‘Praja Vijaotsavalu’ in Warangal.

“Revanth Reddy’s behaviour reflects the adage, ‘A weak man boasts, and an incapable man abuses.’ In 11 months of governance, he has delivered nothing but insults, with no meaningful contributions to show,” Harish Rao said.

Mocking the Congress’ so-called ‘Vijaotsavalu’, Harish Rao remarked, “What is there to celebrate? From Ashok Nagar to Lagacharla, from farmers to Lambada, your failures have left a trail of injustice. No amount of diversionary tactics will erase the damage you have caused.”

He criticised the Chief Minister for frequently invoking the name of K. Chandrasekhar Rao. “Merely chanting KCR’s name will not disguise your failures or earn you the stature of a visionary leader. KCR’s accomplishments are far beyond your understanding,” Rao said.

Highlighting Revanth Reddy’s rise to power, Harish Rao remarked, “You proudly claim to have stepped over everyone to get here — trampling your Congress colleagues to seize power. Now, you are trampling the hopes of Telangana’s people with shortcuts and oppressive policies.”

Harish Rao dismissed Revanth Reddy’s reckless rhetoric, stating, “Your abusive language and empty talk bring no benefit to the state. The people of Telangana are watching, and it is they who will decide your fate.”

Meanwhile, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao has strongly criticised the government for its decision to burden apartment residents with the cost of installing transformers to manage the increasing power load in Hyderabad.

He lambasted the government for issuing notices through TSSPDCL, asking apartment complexes with power consumption exceeding 20 kW to set up their own transformers at their expense.

KTR described this as yet another “Tughlaq move” by the government, stating that such actions stem from its inability to manage power supply efficiently. Despite public outcry against this decision, the government remains indifferent. KTR emphasised that the responsibility to install new transformers and upgrade the power supply system lies entirely with the government, not with the citizens.

KTR highlighted that installing a transformer for an apartment complex costs approximately Rs 3 lakh. This translates to an additional burden of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 per household. In total, Hyderabad residents will bear a Rs 300 crore burden if this policy is implemented, he said.