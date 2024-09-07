Telangana CM facilitaes athlete Deepti Jeevanji, gifts Rs 1 cr cash

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy honored athlete Deepti Jeevanji, who won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paralympics, highlighting that talent transcends disability.

The CM felicitated Deepti on Saturday, September 7, at his residence in Jubilee Hills. He directed officials to offer her a Group-2 level government job, a cash prize of Rs 1 crore, and a 500-yard plot in Warangal. Additionally, he ordered a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for Deepti’s coach, Nagapuri Ramesh.

Deepti won the bronze medal in the women’s 400m T20 final at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

The CM also instructed officials to provide enhanced training and support to Para-athletes and sportspersons to ensure they receive the encouragement they need for future success.