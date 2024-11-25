‘Telangana CM fit to be awarded…’: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA T Harish Rao on Sunday, November 24 said that Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy is fit to awarded PhD in lies.

Stressing on the controversy regarding the proposed Pharma City, Rao said, “If there was a university of lies, chief minister A Revanth Reddy would be the most eligible person to be awarded the first PhD from that varsity.”

Rao further attacked Reddy saying that the latter has nothing to say except lies. “Revanth Reddy, who issued a gazette notification for the Pharma City on July 19, was lying that it was an industrial corridor that was planned,” said the Siddipet MLA.

Referring to the CM’s statement that the land in Lagcherla was infertile, Harish Rao said that local farmers were showing their crops cultivated in the land.

Addressing a press conference at Huzurabad in Karimnagar, Rao said that the Telangana CM, who promised to implement six guarantees after coming to power, had failed to implement any of those, and the people of Maharashtra had taught the Congress a befitting lesson for deceiving the people of Telangana.

The Siddipet MLA claimed that anarchy is prevailing in Telangana and there is no democracy in the state.