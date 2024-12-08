Telangana CM inaugurates Yadadri Thermal Power Station Unit-2

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, December 7, inaugurated Unit-2 of the Yadadr Thermal Power Station (YTPS) at Damercherla in Nalgonda district, which has a power generation capacity of 800 MW.

The YTPS is constructed and managed by the Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TG Genco), which spans 1,133 hectares, envisaged to have five power generation units, with 800 MW capacity each and a total capacity of 4,000 MW of thermal energy.

Initially scheduled to be functional with all five units by October 2023, hurdles such as the COVID pandemic, a delay in clearance from the National Green Tribunal, etc. had made Yadadri Power Station run behind schedule, which also led to a significant rise in the total project cost.

The chief minister was briefed about the operations and power generation at the new unit of the plant, by the engineers of TG Genco. The CM was joined by ministers Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha and Thummala Nageswara Rao.

Earlier on November 3, Unit-1 of the power plant was synchronised to the power grid by the Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Telangana government plans to complete the remaining three phases of the Yadadri Power Station by March 2025, making 4,000 MW of power available to consumers of Telangana.

“Quality power is being extended to industries, agriculture, domestic and other sectors, and the government is taking strong steps to ensure these sectors will not face any problems in future,” deputy chief minister assured.

While stressing the need to take up a sustainable approach to power generation and usage, Bhatti Vikramarka said, “The multi-national companies (MNC) that are coming forward to set up industries should necessarily use some percentage of green power for production. Keeping this in view, the state government would take steps to generate green power to help the companies.”