Telangana CM KCR greets Muslims on eve of Bakrid

Updated: 10th July 2022 9:28 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday extended greetings to Muslims on the eve of Bakrid.

The festival propagates devotion and sacrifice, he said in a release.

Bakrid also gives a divine message of leading a principled life by reposing faith in God without being perturbed by the problems encountered in daily lives, Rao said.

The festival sends out a message that nothing is greater than the generosity of donating to others, he added.

