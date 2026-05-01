Telangana CM orders timely supply of study material in govt schools

Reddy held a review meeting on the centralised procurement of educational materials on Thursday, April 30, which will be distributed to studentsm government schools

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st May 2026 9:10 am IST
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy inspects Medigadda barrage to discuss with technical experts on restoration and rehabilitation of the three barrages under the Kaleshwaram Project on Monday, April 20, 2026.
File pic- A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to ensure the timely supply of all essential educational materials to students in government schools.

Reddy held a review meeting on the centralised procurement of educational materials on Thursday, April 30, which will be distributed to students enrolled in institutions run by the state’s Education Department, as well as the BC, Minority, Tribal and SC Welfare departments.

He said the centralised procurement policy was introduced as the earlier system, where departments independently handled procurement and supply operations, lacked uniformity.

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He said instances of malpractice and misappropriation of funds had come to light when departments independently managed the supply of materials, mainly uniforms and notebooks, a press release said.

The chief minister warned that such irregularities would not be tolerated under any circumstances and stressed that the centralised procurement system should enhance accountability.

He said the government’s main objective was to benefit students.

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He directed officials to ensure that all materials, including notebooks, trunk boxes, plates, glasses, tracksuits, bed sheets, school bags, ID cards and uniforms, are of high quality.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st May 2026 9:10 am IST

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