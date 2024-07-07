Telangana CM promises action after actor Sai Dharam Tej reports child abuse

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday, July 7 promised action as actor Sai Dharam Tej reported child abuse online after a YouTuber’s disgusting remark.

The young actor took to ‘X’ to express outrage and tagged the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of both Telugu states to demand necessary action to curb horrific acts like this in the future.

“This is beyond gruesome, disgusting, and scary. Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilized social platform, doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child safety is the need of the hour,” he wrote while sharing a video of a Telugu YouTuber making inappropriate comments on a video that features a father and his daughter.

The YouTuber made the comments during a live chat session with his friends.

Also Read Telangana govt respects all religions: Revanth Reddy

Dharam Tej, who is the nephew of Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, also requested parents use’some sort of discretion when you post a video or photos of your kids, as the world of social media has become ruthless and dangerous and it is very difficult to control or stop these animals from becoming violent and dangerous’.

“So kindly, please be cautious, aware, and take proper care before posting pictures or videos of your children, and to those people who have stooped to such low standards, I hope that you never get to see the turmoil of a parent in regards to your comments,” the actor wrote.

Reacting to his post, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy thanked Dharam Tej for bringing the incident to their attention. “Child safety is the utmost priority for our government. We will look into this incident and take appropriate action,” reads the post from the Chief Minister’s official handle on ‘X’.

“Child safety is indeed a top priority. We will ensure that our government takes the necessary steps to prevent child abuse and exploitation on social media platforms. Let’s work together to create a safer online environment for our children,” wrote Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.