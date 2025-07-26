Telangana CM Revanth Reddy appears in court over case

The case was registered at Nalgonda under different sections, including for statements creating enmity between classes.

Updated: 26th July 2025 11:48 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday appeared before a court here in connection with a case registered against him earlier.

Reddy appeared before the special JFCM court for excise cases, which is dealing with the case. The chief minister was examined in the case.

Reddy had earlier denied the allegations levelled against him and opted for a trial in the case. The case has been posted for judgment on July 31.

