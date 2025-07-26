Telangana CM Revanth Reddy appears in court over case

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday appeared before a court here in connection with a case registered against him earlier.

Reddy appeared before the special JFCM court for excise cases, which is dealing with the case. The chief minister was examined in the case.

The case was registered at Nalgonda under different sections, including for statements creating enmity between classes.

Reddy had earlier denied the allegations levelled against him and opted for a trial in the case. The case has been posted for judgment on July 31.