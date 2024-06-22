Telangana CM Revanth visits Choppadandi MLA after wife’s demise

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday paid his visit to Congress Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam at his residence in Kompally and offered his condolences for the untimely death of the fellow legislator’s wife Rupa Devi. The deceased died by suicide, which was confirmed by the Alwal police a day earlier.

Revanth Reddy consoled the bereaved family members and paid his tributes to Rupa Devi. His advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MLA K Satyanarayana, former MLA Mynampally Hanmantha Rao, and Khairatabad district committee president Rohin Reddy accompanied him.

The Alwal police on Friday, June 21, confirmed that Rupa Devi had died by hanging at her house in Alwal on June 20.

“Around 10 pm, she had dinner in the house and complained of uneasiness. She told the people in the house that she was going to the washroom and instead went into the bedroom and bolted the door from inside. As she did not come out the people broke the window pane and found her hanging to the ceiling fan using a saree,” ACP Alwal told media persons.

Rupa Devi was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Before ending her life, Rupa Devi spoke to the Choppadandi MLA over a video call and complained she was not feeling well and will end her life.