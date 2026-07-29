Telangana Congress lauds party BLAs’ role in SIR

Hyderabad: The coordination committee of the Telangana Congress on Wednesday, July 28, lauded the party’s BLAs for their work during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and urged them to complete the enrolment of the remaining eligible voters.

The committee, comprising Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Congress president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, met at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi.

AICC in charge of Telangana, Meenakshi Natarajan, presided over the meeting.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after the meeting, Vikramarka said the coordination committee reviewed the functioning of Congress BLAs during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

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“Congress is working with the aim of ensuring the voting rights of all citizens, which are the cornerstone of democracy and the Constitution. While appreciating the Booth Level Agents, she (Natarajan) said the remaining enrolment should be completed at the earliest,” he said.

An action plan was prepared to take the Congress government’s welfare programmes to the people through the party cadre, he said.

The deputy CM said the meeting discussed the forthcoming Legislative Council election from the Graduates’ constituency, the enrolment of graduate voters, and the guidelines for selecting Congress candidates.

He said ministers in charge of various districts would be entrusted with the responsibility of holding consultations with MLAs, District Congress Committee presidents and other party leaders before submitting a three-member panel to the party leadership.

As part of the ongoing SIR, Booth Level Officers will visit households across Telangana till August 3.

The draft electoral roll will be published on August 10.