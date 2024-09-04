Telangana: Congress MLA complaints to Speaker over police misconduct

Hyderabad: Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veerasham, on Wednesday, September 4, lodged a complaint with Speaker Gaddam Prasad over misconduct by police during his recent visit to Bhuvanagiri district.

Veerasham, who belongs to the Dalit community, alleged that on August 30, he along with other party colleagues visited the district to receive state irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy who had come to inaugurate various development works.

Speaking to reporters, Veeresham alleged he was stopped by police officials and disallowed from meeting the minister.

Holding the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) responsible for the act, Veeresham expressed dissatisfaction that no proper protocol was followed.

He said that following the incident, two constables were suspended. “If police officials cannot recognize us, how will they extend and ensure security to us? No legislator or public representative, especially from Dalit communities, should be treated this way. Speaker Prasad Kumar assured us he would conduct an inquiry into the protocol violation,” he said.