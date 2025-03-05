Telangana Congress MLA falls victim to cybercrime extortion scam

Hyderabad: Nakrekal Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham became the latest victim to a cybercrime scam after receiving a nude video call from an unknown WhatsApp number. Following the call, cybercriminals allegedly sent him a screenshot of the video chat and attempted to extort money.

Soon after, the Congress MLA lodged a complaint with the Nakrekal police regarding the cybercrime. Speaking to Siasat.com, Nakrekal police confirmed the news and stated that a team has been formed to nab the criminals.

“The WhatsApp number received by Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham is from Madhya Pradesh. The MLA has provided us the screenshots sent to him to extort money. A case has been registered under 423 of BNS (Dishonest or fraudulent execution of deed of transfer containing false statement of consideration), sections 66E and 66D of the Information Technology Act, 2000,” the officer informed.

However, the police did not disclose the amount demanded by the cybercriminals from the Congress MLA.

Later, while speaking to the media, Congress MLA Vemula Veeresham said he immediately cut the video call from the alleged WhatsApp number after knowing it was a cybercrime act. “The cybercriminals forwarded me with screenshots and threatened to spread it among my followers. They blackmailed me with money,” he said.

“If an MLA can face such a situation, what would be the condition of common people?” Veeresham said asking citizens to be vigilant about cybercrime.

Telangana cybercrime urges public to remain cautious and report similar fraudulent attempts immediately.

Last month, in a major crackdown of cybercrime criminals, the Hyderabad cybercrime police arrested 52 persons, including three masterminds identified as bank officials involved in various scams, totalling Rs 8.83 crore.

The arrested individuals were wanted in 576 cybercrime cases across India, with 74 in Telangana and 33 major cases registered by the Cyberabad police station. Police seized cash and valuables worth Rs 87.9 lakh and froze over Rs 2.87 crore in various bank accounts. The seized valuables include crypto assets worth Rs 40 lakh.

Three senior private bank officials were named as the masterminds. They were found guilty of creating and using multiple mule bank accounts to withdraw fraudulent money.