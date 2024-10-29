Telangana: Congress MP dares KTR to take drug test amid ‘rave party’ row

Hyderabad: Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav, on Monday, October 28, challenged Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) to take a drug test after his brother-in-law Raj Pakala’s farmhouse Janwada was raided.

“While chief minister A Revanth Reddy was trying to make Telangana a drug-free state, KTR’s brother-in-law held a party with drugs and foreign liquor. This shows how the drug mafia is being promoted in the state,” said Yadav.

The MP added that the state government would not spare anyone who attended and was linked to this “rave” party. “It is high time for the youth to decide which side they should stand,” Kumar added.

Demanding that details of all persons who attended the “rave party” be made public, MLC Balmoor Venkat said that KTR needs to respond as his close aide tested positive for cocaine.

“This (KTR’s close aide’s involvement in drugs) is the reason behind the increase of drug culture in the state in the last 10 years,” he said.

He added that the state government wants a transparent investigation into the case. The Congress MP also challenged the BRS cadre to take up the drug test after they defended Raj Pakala.

“All the BRS did during its 10-year rule was hold rave parties, and make the youth get addicted to drugs,” said Sports Authority of Telangana (SAT) chairman Shiv Sena Reddy. He added that the “rave party” culture should be ended. Meanwhile, Vaishya Corporation chairperson K Sujatha lodged a police complaint seeking a thorough investigation into the case.