Telangana: CPI calls for intensification of land struggle

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K. Sambasiva Rao has given a call to party leaders and cadre to prepare themselves to launch struggles to ensure that poor and marginalised sections are given lands.

While speaking at a meeting of the erstwhile Rangareddy district, the secretary directed the party cadre to ensure stressing on issues pertaining to public importance and intensify the struggle so that the landless poor get their share of lands in Telangana.

He further criticised the revenue department officials for remaining indifferent to the encroachments on government and endowment lands by ‘land sharks’.

While recalling the struggles that the CPI being the only political party that had been fighting on behalf of the poor, the secretary remarked that it was at the instance of the CPI that the parties in power distributed lands to thousands of poor in the past.

The secretary went on to criticise the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre for imposing a burden on people through steep hikes in the prices of essentials as well as petro products.

“The Central government was diluting the Constitution besides usurping the rights of people and this called for a relentless fight against the government’s anti-people policies,” urged the secretary.