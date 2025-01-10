Telangana DCA raids illegal clinic in Siddipet, seizes medicines worth Rs 68K

Hyderabad: Drugs Control Administration officials (DCA), on Thursday, January 9, raided an illegal clinic of D Narsimlu in Kuknoorpally village of Siddipet district in Telangana on allegations he was practising medicine without proper qualifications.

Based on credible information, DCA officials raided the clinic and discovered 11 different medicines, including antibiotics such as Cefixime, Cefpodoxime, analgesics, etc, stocked without a drug license.

Medicines worth Rs 68,000 were seized from the clinic, said DCA’s director general V B Kamalasan Reddy.

The rise of unqualified medical practitioners has been on the rise in Telangana. On January 8, DCA officials raided the premises of another unqualified practitioner, Adluri Dileep Kumar, at Khila Warangal in Warangal district and seized 14 varieties of medicines worth Rs 10,000.

Officials also discovered steroids, such as Dexamethasone Injection, at the clinic. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects.

Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public including the emergence of ‘antimicrobial resistance’.

If found guilty, appropriate action will be taken as per the law against all offenders, DCA officials said.





