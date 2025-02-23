Telangana DCA raids medical store in Adilabad, seizes allopathy drugs

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration officials on Saturday, February 22, raided a medical store and seized an allopathic medicine ‘Dicvil-P Tablets,’ as the manufacturers printed a misleading claim on its labels that it treats ‘fever’.

During the raids, the DCA officials seized ‘Dicvil-P Tablets,’ manufactured by Arcon Labs located at Solan, Himachal Pradesh. The allopathic medicine was detected by the officials at a medical store in Adilabad. Stocks were seized during the raid, said the director general of Drug Control Administration V B Kamalasan Reddy.

Adilabad drugs inspector A Srilatha carried out the raid. Further investigation is currently underway and action will be taken against all offenders.

Advertisement of a medicine for the treatment of ‘fever’ is prohibited under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, said the officer.

Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for the treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which may extend to six months, with a fine, or with both.

Also Read Telangana DCA seizes illegally stocked drugs worth Rs 6.70 lakh

Four days ago, the Telangana DCA raided an unlicensed godown at Laxmi Narayana Nagar Colony in Uppal of Hyderabad and seized illegally stocked drugs worth Rs 6.70 lakh.

During the raid, DCA officers detected the unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines and expired drugs including abortion kits, analgesics, and antihistaminic drugs.