Telangana DCA seizes illegally sold medicines worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Hyderabad: Telangana Drugs Control Administration officials, in their continuing efforts to crack down on illegal drug supply, raided an unlicensed medical distributor in Moosarambagh.

The officials seized medicines of various varieties of anti-hypertensive drugs, steroids, and antibiotics, among others. The total value of the stock of medicines seized is about Rs 3.5 lakh, according to DCA officials.

In another case, the Telangana Drugs Control Administration apprehended a fake doctor, who was practising medicine in his clinic, without appropriate qualifications.

The clinic situated in Nallagandla near Serilingampally had 18 varieties of drugs upon inspection of DCA, including analgesics, antibiotics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc. The medicines were seized by the officials.

The DCA urged the public to report any suspicious manufacturing or sale of drugs and narcotics in any residential, commercial or industrial properties.

Public can call 1800-599-6969 from 10:30 am to 5 pm on working days to report any suspected malpractices.